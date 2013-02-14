App User Magazine (AUM) Launches Its Third Issue on Apple's Newsstand

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- App User Magazine (AUM), an innovative online magazine for app users, has launched its third issue on Apple’s Newsstand. AUM focuses on the newest and most beneficial apps available to optimize and enhance the lives of app users all over the world.



David, Aaron and Eric Brandley, all from northern Utah, are the creative minds behind this ingenious and highly relevant magazine created at a time when hundreds of new apps are made available on a daily basis and when tens of thousands of people are searching daily for the most productive and most fun apps available.



Whether app users want access to apps that will help them improve their physical health, be better students, get promoted at work, or simply relax with an entertaining game, App User Magazine provides information for app users with distinctive and universal needs.



This month, with February’s focus on relationships, the magazine is focusing on apps that improve your relationship with that special someone and with your higher power. In fact, our article on language apps can help readers improve their relationships all over the world! We discuss apps that optimize our days and our minds.



When app creation companies are just getting started, they have the least amount of available funds to market their products. But telling people about their app is critical for their ultimate success. App User Magazine’s no-cost ad space helps app developers get the word out about their just-launched apps to potential users.



With its multimedia capabilities, app users can read articles, view images, click on links to visit websites, and even watch videos about apps all from the convenience of iTunes. To access the magazine from iTunes, simply search the words: App User Magazine.



About App User Magazine

App User Magazine (AUM) is located in Ogden, Utah. For questions or for more information please email support@appusermagazine.com or visit AppUserMagazine.com.



To try the magazine for FREE for 30 days on Apple’s Newsstand, interested folks may click here.