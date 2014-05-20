Fast Market Research recommends "Apparel Accessories in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Apparel accessories continued to suffer as a result of the economic conditions in Greece, which led consumers to limit their spending. Trends indicating a move away from non-essential items were more evident, together with attention being paid to cheaper items and budget brands, with offers and discounts on constant display in outlet windows. Spontaneous shopping declined considerably over the last five years, with 2013 being no exception, given that consumer confidence remains very low.
Euromonitor International's Apparel Accessories in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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