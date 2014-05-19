Fast Market Research recommends "Apparel Accessories in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The key trends in apparel accessories are related to using a combination of high-quality accessories with more economical ones. Consumers are opting for buying high-quality accessories for longer periods of time and more on-trend accessories in more economy brands. Colours are quite important to contrast well with clothing. Norwegians like to wear different apparel accessories depending on each season of the year. Particularly for women, new accessories mark the beginning of a new season which...
Euromonitor International's Apparel Accessories in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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