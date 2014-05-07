Fast Market Research recommends "Apparel Accessories in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- 2013 witnessed the closure of Tie Rack's remaining 44 stores in the UK, as a once iconic high street retailer closed its doors for the final time. Tie Rack was once an institutional part of the British high street, and at its peak in 1998 had 450 stores in 31 countries. The closure of Tie Rack points to the change in working culture within the UK, as the tie, once a necessity for working life, has become an infrequent accessory for the majority of offices. Although ties has been in decline...
Euromonitor International's Apparel Accessories in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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