New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- International studies showed that Danish consumers are the most optimistic in the EU, which was supported by strong growth of the annual Christmas shopping. However, the growth experienced during the pre-crisis years remains elusive in 2013. Consumer confidence is improving and market performance in 2013 increased with the strongest growth of the review period, although it remained negative. Despite a strong interest in fashion, Danish consumers continue to prioritise everyday luxury such as...
Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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