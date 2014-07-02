Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Apparel and footwear specialist retailing continued to suffer in 2013 as a result of the economic conditions in Greece, which led consumers to limiting spending. Trends indicated an inclination to purchase cheaper items and budget brands, while offers and discounts were on constant display in outlet windows. Spontaneous shopping declined considerably over the review period, with 2013 being no exception given that consumer confidence remained very low.
Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
