Apparel in Norway - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In 2012, Norway's apparel market recorded growth both in volume and value sales terms. The major reason for positive development in the market was the strong national economy, which inspired consumers to increase their expenditure on apparel. In line with the review period, the growth rates remained stable. As the Norwegian economy did not greatly suffer from the global economic recession, the apparel market did not record any negative performances over the review period and the optimistic and...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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