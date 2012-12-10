Apparel in Russia - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The Russian apparel market is still attractive to local and international companies as it demonstrates higher volume and value growth compared to Western European markets. This market has not yet reached saturation and the consumption of clothing and footwear per capital is low. The stable economic development of Russia and the potential growth in the size of the middle-class consumer base motivates local and international apparel companies to actively develop their business activities.
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
