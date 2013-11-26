"Apparel in the US" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Apparel in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Whilst increasing input costs put upwards pressure on prices, other factors, such as the intense competition and bargain-hunting shoppers, pulled prices down. Apparel marketers continued to struggle to find middle ground. Across apparel categories, value growth outpaced volume growth in 2012, with the difference most pronounced in footwear. Overall, clothing accessories saw the best performance in both volume and value terms. Clothing accessories can quickly and comparatively cheaply update an...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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