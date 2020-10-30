Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Apparel Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



The global apparel market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The prominent players in the Global Apparel Market:



PVH Corp., Inditex, Kering SA, LVMH, Aditya Birla Group, and Others.



Key Market Trends: -



Growing Inclination toward Online Sales



Online apparel sales have seen a boom over the recent years as consumers have gradually become more comfortable making wardrobe purchases from their computers and handheld devices. The growth in online apparel sales is mainly attributed to web-only startups. A boosted exposure to the internet and e-commerce has improved the fashion consciousness and availability of high-end brands and limited edition products. Using influencers has made an impact on how beauty companies market their products and look to increase sales. With 71% of social media marketers reporting that they have an influencer marketing budget, it is clear to see that marketers are finding value in influencers.



North America Holds a Prominent Share



North America is among the major markets for apparel. Canadian apparel manufacturing firms have increasingly moved toward niche markets, designing and producing high-end clothing, as well as specialty and high R&D garments, including performance apparel, such as sportswear and protective clothing. Some large firms that have off-shored their apparel production to control costs are also operating short-run and replenishment facilities in the region in order to respond to the fast-changing trends in the retail industry and to produce high-end apparel. To remain competitive in the global market, leading apparel manufacturers are adopting new technologies and automation throughout the supply chain. Digital technology adoption is increasing in the sector, which includes the development of an omnichannel or multichannel approach to sales.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.