Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Apparel Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Apparel market in India to grow at a CAGR of 12.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing urbanization in India. The Apparel market in India has also been witnessing increasing online retail sales. However, the increase in the number of counterfeit apparels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Apparel Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also covers the Apparel market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Arvind Ltd., and The Raymond Group.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alok Industries Ltd., Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Monte Carlo Fashion Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Arvind Ltd., and The Raymond Group.; Alok Industries Ltd., Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Monte Carlo Fashion Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.



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