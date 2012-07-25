Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market grew by 6.9% in 2011 to reach a value of $774.4 billion.
In 2016, the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market is forecast to have a value of $1,063.4 billion, an increase of 37.3% since 2011.
Apparel is the largest segment of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market, accounting for 63.1% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 51.4% of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market value.
