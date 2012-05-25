Apparel Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Apparel Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Apparel Retail industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Apparel Retail market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Apparel Retail industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $754,391.2 million in 2011 to the global apparel retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2007 and 2011.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $823,453.6 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2011–16 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the apparel retail industry. It accounted for a share of 43.7% in 2011, followed by Japan and Germany, with a 14% and 9.8% share, respectively.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the apparel retail industry, with market revenues of $329,400 million in 2011.



The US is expected to lead the Apparel Retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $383,773 million in 2016.



Market Definition



The apparel retail industry consists of the sale of all menswear, womenswear and childrenswear. The menswear market includes mens activewear, casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion and outerwear. The womenswear market includes women's activewear, casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion and outerwear. The childrenswear market includes baby clothing, boys activewear, boys casual wear, boys essentials, boys formalwear, boys formalwear-occasion, boys outerwear, girls activewear, girls casual wear, girls essentials, girls formalwear-occasion, girls outerwear and toddler clothing. The industry value is calculated at retail selling price (RSP), and includes all taxes and levies. All currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69445/apparel-retail-global-group-of-eight-g8-industry-guide.html