Apparel Retail: Global Industry Almanac - Latest Report

The global apparel retail industry grew by 3.4% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,175,353.1 million.



In 2016, the global apparel retail industry is forecast to have a value of $1,348,098.8 million, an increase of 14.7% since 2011.



Womenswear is the largest segment of the global apparel retail industry, accounting for 51.1% of the industry's total value.



Americas accounts for 36% of the global apparel retail industry value.



Market Definition



The apparel retail industry consists of the sale of all menswear, womenswear and childrenswear. The menswear market includes mens activewear, casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion and outerwear. The womenswear market includes women's activewear, casual wear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion and outerwear. The childrenswear market includes baby clothing, boys activewear, boys casual wear, boys essentials, boys formalwear, boys formalwear-occasion, boys outerwear, girls activewear, girls casual wear, girls essentials, girls formalwear-occasion, girls outerwear and toddler clothing. The industry value is calculated at retail selling price (RSP), and includes all taxes and levies. All currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



