Apparel Retail - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The NAFTA Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The apparel retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $371.4 billion in 2012.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 3.3% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the apparel retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $338.7 billion in 2012. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $27.1 and $5.7 billion, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the apparel retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $425.9 billion in 2017, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $31.5 and $6.7 billion, respectively.
