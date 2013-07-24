Apparel Retail - Scandinavia Industry Guide - New Report Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Apparel Retail - Scandinavia Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The Scandinavian Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian apparel retail market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel retail market retailers' Scandinavian operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Scandinavian apparel retail market had a total market value of $22.3 billion in 2011. Norway was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 2.7% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the apparel retail industry, Sweden is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $9.7 billion in 2012. This was followed by Norway and Denmark, with $6.6 and $5.9 billion, respectively.
Sweden is expected to lead the apparel retail in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $11.0 billion in 2016, followed by Norway and Denmark with expected values of $7.3 and $6.5 billion respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the Scandinavian apparel retail market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian apparel retail market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian apparel retail market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the Scandinavian apparel retail market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Emerging Asia: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in G8 to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Middle East to 2016: Market Guide
- Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods Retailing in Emerging Europe: Market Guide to 2016