Apparel Specialist Retailers in Brazil - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Specialist Retailers in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Apparel specialist retailers continue to benefit from the growth in consumption among Brazil's lower-middle income "C" class of consumers. Knowing that this economic segment is the greatest source of growth, some companies are investing in either making their product portfolios consistent with the purchasing power of this group, or offering deep promotions in order to bring them into stores. In other cases, companies are widening their consumer base by further segmenting stores. Major retailer...
Euromonitor International's Apparel Specialist Retailers in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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