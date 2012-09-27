Apparel Specialist Retailers in Egypt - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Specialist Retailers in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Many international retailers opened stores in Cairo during the review period, with shopping centres such as City Stars hosting the largest global apparel retailers, including Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz. Apparel specialist retailers is a profitable environment; hence new entrants are emerging. The list of the latest introductions included Gap, and Azadea Group. Nevertheless, expansion plans for these retailers had to slow down as consumers became increasingly wary of spending discretionary...
Euromonitor International's Apparel Specialist Retailers in Egypt report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Clothing & Footwear in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in South Africa
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Poland
- The Future of Retailing in Peru to 2016
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Finland
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Hong Kong, China
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in China
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Argentina