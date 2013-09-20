Apparel Specialist Retailers in Hong Kong, China - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Specialist Retailers in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In the second half of 2012, fashion retailer H&M announced that due to increased store rents in Hong Kong, it will close its 2,800 sq m flagship store in the business area of Hong Kong in 2013, and the new tenant will be its competitor, Zara.
Euromonitor International's Apparel Specialist Retailers in Hong Kong, China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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