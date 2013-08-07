Apparel Specialist Retailers in New Zealand: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Specialist Retailers in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Apparel specialist retailers continued to face a tough economic climate in 2012, resulting in store closures and lower growth in retail value sales. Nonetheless, whilst several apparel specialist retailers closed their doors, others emerged and pushed forward to achieve substantial growth. Apparel specialist retailers faced particular pressure from internet retailers, with New Zealanders increasingly purchasing apparel online from both New Zealand-based and overseas companies.
Euromonitor International's Apparel Specialist Retailers in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in New Zealand
- The Future of Retailing in New Zealand to 2016
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in New Zealand
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Retailing in Slovakia
- Global Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in ANZUS to 2016: Market Guide
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in Norway
- Other Specialist Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016