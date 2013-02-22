Apparel Specialist Retailers in Poland - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel Specialist Retailers in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The apparel specialist retailers environment in Poland is benefiting from a widespread and growing interest in fashion among Poles, particularly the younger generation. The trend is developing dynamically alongside the growing importance of personal appearance as well as rising number of various chains offering products in different styles and price segments. Mass media plays an important part in promoting fashion and fuelling demand. Consumers readily reach for specialist magazines, read...
Euromonitor International's Apparel Specialist Retailers in Poland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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