Global Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2nd Quarter 2011 - Latest Report

The Global apparel markets report analyses the latest developments in design software, dyeing, ethical apparel, fabrics for apparel, inkjet printing, product life cycle management (PLM), radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and three-dimensional (3D) body scanners. Also, the report provides insight on new developments by the following companies: Becatron, Benetton Group, Dassault Systèmes, Durst, DyStar, Gerber Technology, Huntsman Textile Effects, Lilienweiss, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Tagsys, Teijin Fibers, Telmat and Tukatech



Table of contents for Global apparel markets: product developments and innovations.



SUMMARY



DESIGN SOFTWARE

Tukatech will launch an online 3D virtual fitting room application called Styku.



DYEING

DyStar, Becatron and Lilienweiss have jointly developed a new online monitoring system for indigo coloration Huntsman Textile Effects has added three new fluorescent dyes to its Terasil FF disperse dye range.



ETHICAL APPAREL

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has introduced a range of “carbon neutral” lingerie.



FABRICS FOR APPAREL

Teijin Fibers has developed a new stain resistant polyester fabric which can absorb water and repel oil.



INKJET PRINTING

Durst has introduced a new high performance digital inkjet printer.



PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE MANAGEMENT (PLM)

Benetton Group has invested in product life cycle management (PLM) software to manage its global sourcing and product development

Gerber Technology has introduced a new version of its YuniquePLM software.



RADIO FREQUENCY IDENTIFICATION (RFID) TECHNOLOGY

Tagsys has introduced a new radio frequency identification (RFID) system for use in the apparel supply chain.



THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) BODY SCANNERS

Telmat has launched a three-dimensional (3D) body scanner system called Symcad II Master Tailor.



