Apparel RFID 2011-2021 - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- Reportstack has announced the addition of new market research report Apparel RFID 2011-2021 to their offering.



The new apparel rfid market report "Apparel RFID 2008-2018" is unique in comprehensively analysing the use of RFID in the apparel value chain from tagging cloth in manufacture to retail fashion and rented apparel. 138 users and suppliers are profiled. From Chile to Canada and Sweden to Taiwan, there is something to learn from all of them, not just from the unusually broad approach in Germany, Italy, China, Japan and the USA. This industry is on the move in a manner unmatched almost anywhere else in the RFID market.



Hundreds of organisations are now using RFID on or in apparel including shoes and uniforms, baby clothes and industrial laundry. That means anything from tagging drag hangers, cases and pallets to the largest use, which is in or on the item of clothing itself, whether by a stitched-in cloth tag or a paper swing tag. The benefits are powerful and wide ranging from improving customer service and efficiency - including reducing stockouts - to combating counterfeiting, theft and misplacement and automating sorting processes and stocktakes.



A large number of major brands are collaborating to make the process seamless, not least from manufacture to sale in the store and even later use for managing customer returns, incentives and other action beyond the checkout.



A full glossary of terminology is supplied and there is consideration of standards and interested trade organisations, including EPCglobal. Uniquely in this report you have the ten year forecasts, lessons of success and failure and comprehensive profiles of leading players. There is a detailed explanation of the market, the technology and the many paybacks as well as what comes next.



This report of over 250 pages goes into detail about the RFID projects concerning apparel at 77 users of RFID in 16 countries. The report also profiles a representative sample of 61 suppliers of RFID products and services that already serve the apparel industry, from chip makers to system integrators. Profusely illustrated and with over ten summary tables, the report is both readable by newcomers and informative for experts. There are 80 illustrations. Its seven chapters all deal with the global situation because approaches are very different across the world and there is considerable scope for cross fertilisation of best practice. This helicopter view has never been available before and IDTechEx is uniquely placed to provide such analysis because its technical staff travel incessantly, assessing the situation.



Indeed, only IDTechEx has the world's largest database of RFID projects - the IDTechEx Knowledgebase of over 3500 projects in 108 countries, updated daily, each having technical detail and descriptive text. IDTechEx has technically savvy RFID experts in the USA, Europe, Japan, New Zealand and elsewhere. It stages leading RFID conferences in Europe and the USA and attends appropriate events every month somewhere in the world.



Only IDTechEx can understand and explain the past and present and see the future from such a comprehensive basis and using such seasoned professionals. Buy the report and you will even have limited access to them for no extra charge to answer your extra questions. View table of contents for this report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/25896/apparel-rfid-2011-2021.html