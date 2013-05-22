Appco Group Started Twitter Account

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Appco group is one of the world’s top sales and marketing companies. They offer their services in more than 800 locations in 25 countries on 5 continents. Appco continues to expand as they hit not just Europe and Asia Pacific but also the US, Canada, Russia, China and Brazil. The company has proven its cost-efficiency and best value for money in the field of sales and marketing.



The brand of salesmanship Appco offers is what they call the Human Marketing. It is a proven sales method and an outcome-based fee structure. Also, Appco group dealt with extensive products and service strategies. With that, they obtained numerous clients that keep coming back to them. They hold accounts with prominent businesses and firms like CitiBank, World Vision, APN Media, Eon, Aapt and more. Apparently, Appco group constantly serves different industries, from financial services, insurance, media, product sales, television, to telecommunications.



Appco, also called as Appco Cobra Group, is a member of The Cobra Group. The Cobra Group is founded by Chris Niarchos, who is also the founder and chairman of Appco group. It is a door-to-door selling and marketing firm who uses a multi-level marketing strategy. Appco Cobra Group gets to support worldwide causes through The Cobra Group since this affiliation gathers to reach out to the charitable institutions and provide help. Some of the causes that Appco has aided are fundraising drive for the National Epilepsy Day, Starlight Children’s Committee, International Women’s day, Project Mali and a lot more.



In the 25 years Appco group has existed and excelled in the sales and marketing field, they continuously spread its coverage. They also make sure that their presence can be felt in the social media. In fact, Appco now has a Twitter account that actively updates its followers with the freshest news about the company.



