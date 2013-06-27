Appco Intensifies Engagement with Clients Through Twitter Account

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Appco Group, one of the leading marketing and sales companies in the world, recently started a Twitter account to build stronger ties with its customers and other stakeholders, as well as providing an easier means of networking with them. In addition, being on Twitter allows the company to establish its leadership position within its industry as it gathers a more engaged group of followers which can also provide leads that can be converted into customers for the business. Appco currently has a presence in over 25 countries and over 800 locations.



Appco offers its clients a wide range of services, including its unique Human Commercial that involves representatives delivering face-to-face presentations to prospective clients as a way of imbuing a human touch to its marketing messages, as well as a distinctive outcome-based fee structure that has helped the company generate for its clients over $4 billion per annum in revenue from new customers delivered. At present, Appco maintains a force of some 12,000 sales reps worldwide who deliver over a million Human Commercials. The company deals with customers in a wide range of industries including pay TV, broadband, telecommunications, financial services and insurance. Some of Appco’s most prominent clients include CitiBank, HSBC, American Express, AXA, Sky, Tata Indicom, World Vision and UNICEF.



In addition, the company also supports a wide variety of charitable causes through fundraising efforts and other initiatives. As a result of its efforts over the past seven years, the company has successfully raised some $1 billion for its clients, which helps contribute to worthy causes as well as meeting the needs of the less fortunate and those who have been displaced due to natural disasters, civil war and other calamities. Among the organizations Appco has successfully helped include the Starlight Children’s Committee, the National Epilepsy Day initiative and Project Mali. People interested in learning more about the company and its work should become followers of its Twitter account.