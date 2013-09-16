Appearance Attorney on Call Launched to Offer Short-Notice Lawyers for Lawyers

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- For attorneys who find themselves unable to fulfil their commitments through no fault of their own, the pressure is on to find suitable replacements to make a special appearance on their behalf and defend both their client and their reputation. When law professionals are looking for the best substitute special appearance attorney, they can now do so quickly and easily online using a new service provided by Appearance Attorney on Call, who has started their business to address this need and put attorney’s minds at rest.



An appearance attorney from Appearance Attorney on Call will always have more than five years courtroom experience and as such, be able to take over a case at short notice with ease. These attorneys come fully screened for peace of mind and can be scheduled with less than twenty four hours notice to fill in when things get crazy or conflicts arise.



The attorney scheduling the special appearance attorney need never leave their desk, and can book an appearance attorney online, confirm their booking, make a payment, and even receive reports from their appearance attorney via email so they can monitor the situation remotely and ensure everything is proceeding according to plan, with a complete report filed the very same day.



VP of operations, David Bruce for Appearance Attorney on Call explained, “We are here to meet the needs of our clients whatever they are. We understand that despite the best laid plans, things can go sideways and then even the most experienced attorneys need a solution. We can find attorneys to handle court hearings of all types, depositions, State and Federal cases, even trials and can help clients write their documentation, if needed. We can help provide attorneys to act as contract attorneys on a case by case basis and cover a wide range of other needs as required by our clients.”



About Appearance Attorney On Call

At Appearance Attorney On Call, they are devoted to providing the legal profession with reasonably priced, professional and court room experienced attorneys in all types of civil and criminal cases, including Bankruptcy, Workers Compensation, administrative and immigration cases. They can provide qualified and experienced attorneys to law professionals upon short notice for almost any court appearance, both in State and Federal courts. For more information, please visit: http://appearanceattorneyoncall.com/