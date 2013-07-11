Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Overcoming the desire to consume fatty, high calorie foods can be extremely challenging for people trying to reach their weight loss goals and addressing overindulging has become imperative for successful fast weight loss with hCG diets. Diet Doc understands this concern and incorporates several appetite suppressants into their hCG diets so that patients can make healthy, educated food choices without uncontrollable hunger and cravings that lead to overeating. Diet Doc is committed to offering patients the most comfortable and easy transition to a healthier, slimmer weight.



Two of Diet Doc’s most effective appetite suppressants that are widely used by patients during their hCG diets are hCG treatments and Slim Down prescription diet pills. The development of hCG treatments was based on scientific research from the 1950s. At that time, researcher A.T.W. Simeons isolated the hormone hCG and found that is was produced naturally by pregnant women. Should a mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes excess fat storage to provide nutrients to the growing fetus. While this process is occurring, the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass remain untouched. When used as a weight loss tool, Simeons found that hCG also acted as a potent appetite suppressant and he quickly incorporated it into diet plans.



Diet Doc took Simeons’ research from the 1950s, modernized it with today’s advance medical and health understanding and developed today’s hCG diets. Patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution; whichever form is most accessible to them. Any method the patient chooses to receive their hCG treatments, they can be assured that the treatment will increase weight loss by flushing out unnecessary and embarrassing fat and by effectively suppressing their appetite.



Diet Doc’s Slim Down prescription diet pills have natural, herbal extracts that block the patient’s body from absorbing sugars while also acting as a powerful appetite suppressant. Unlike some fad diets and their appetite suppressants, the Slim Down diet pills used in hCG diets do not contain any strong stimulants, such as ephedra or phentermine, that can have harmful side effects. Instead, Slim Down appetite suppressants contain caffeine to increase the patient’s energy levels and combat any weakness they may feel. Slim Down also contains a high volume of vitamin B12, about 5,000 mcg per capsule, which can increase the patient’s energy levels as well.



By successfully helping thousands of patients reach their fat loss goals, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss. Their uniquely developed fat burning hCG diet plans have proven to be the most rapid and effective diet plans for burning fat without the discomfort of cravings, drowsiness or irritability. Diet Doc is committed to continuing to help patients achieve their ideal weight and create happier, healthier lives.



