Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of APPH Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "APPH Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "APPH Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "APPH Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "APPH Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

APPH Ltd. (APPH) designs and manufactures complete landing gear systems and hydraulic systems for the commercial and military aircraft. The company offers development, testing, certification, manufacturing, machining, repair and overhaul, and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support services. APPH also produces a complete range of hydraulic systems, landing gear, and filtration systems and subsystems. The company produces and supports hydraulic and landing equipment for business jets, civilian airlines, military helicopters and advanced fighter jets. The major customers of the company include Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Raytheon, Rolls-Royce, Sikorsky and Vickers. The company operates as a subsidiary of Hroux-Devtek Inc. APPH is headquartered in Runcorn, England, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



APPH Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153048/apph-ltd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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