Apphawks Is Offering QA, Exploratory and Web Testing Services

Poznan, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Based in Poznan, Apphawks is offering dedicated Software QA Testers for their in-house delivery team, and they work as the long arm of their client's startup or business in close ongoing collaboration and flexible working hours' model. Developing a software product or service faces many different and sometimes difficult challenges, such as bug tracking. Still, at Apphawks, they pay close attention to all of the details as well as to UX/UI design for better customer experience. With these clear goals, the founders at Apphawks are aiming to be a trusted and innovative software testing firm for clients in Europe and the United States. Individuals interested in a career with Apphawks or they would like to learn more about the services, please contact them anytime.



"Testing the web application before it goes public helps with clearing the faults, which might cause a hindrance to end-users. It thus explains why at Apphawks, we offer the best web testing services to our clients. Throughout web application testing services, our professionals help customers in putting forward a more stable and higher quality product. This offers the customer a complete package for manual and automation testing," commented the company spokesperson. "Web application testing services will not only examine the functionality of the application but they will also take care of the non-functional part of the application. The database testing will also ensure that all the links available in the app are correctly aligned and will lead to the exact page."



Apphawks approach helps its clients to benefit from software automated test not only by increasing efficiency but also cutting overall cost and improving product quality. They believe automation can have a significant impact on the reliability of their clients' software. They can offer proper feedback so that clients can make the right decisions on their products.



"At Apphawks, we also deliver structured exploratory testing services, which has been an effective way to detect defects in the system instinctively. It helps out in developing software that is devoid of any flaws and complications in its operation. Not many QA Testers are fond of using exploratory testing. It is risky and requires going the extra mile, as well. In scripted testing, one constructs the test cases, and then strategically carries them on. QA Testers conduct Exploratory testing for e-Commerce spontaneously. They are not preplanned and scripted beforehand."



Apphawks takes a vast bulk of the work of the client's hands and becomes accountable for the entire project, from start to finish. Being the top trusted partner for clients looking for QA services company, Apphawks, carries out a comprehensive health assessment of the company's existing QA operations and provides resourceful advice on how they can enhance software testing capabilities. A team of dedicated QA Engineers is supplied to deliver quality work for projects and deadlines without an unbiased perspective.



About Apphawks

