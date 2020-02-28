Apphawks Is Offering QA, Mobile App and Web Testing Services

Poznan, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Apphawks is a software testing house based in Poland. Its services include automation testing, manual testing, documentation. Apphawks offers dedicated Software QA Testers for the in-house delivery team, and they work as the long arm of clients' startup or businesses in close ongoing collaboration and flexible working hours' model. Developing a software product or service faces many different and sometimes difficult challenges, such as bug tracking. Still, at Apphawks, they pay close attention to all of the details as well as to UX/UI design for better customer experience. With these clear goals, the founders at Apphawks are aiming to become a trusted and innovative software testing firm for clients in Europe and the United States.



"The testing process is not something that starts and ends within a specific period," commented the company spokesperson. "It is possible to determine how clients' current digital product works and how it behaves in different circumstances. However, such an operation will only reveal currently ongoing issues in their apps. At Apphawks, we offer an effective QA process. We improve and care for the quality of the software in close on-going collaboration."



Testing the web application before it goes public helps with clearing the faults, which might cause a hindrance to end-users. It thus explains why Apphawks is the best testing services company offering reliable web testing services to its clients. Throughout web application testing services, the firm's professionals help customers in putting forward a more stable and higher quality product. This offers the customer a complete package for manual and automation testing. Web application testing services will not only examine the functionality of the application, but they will also take care of the non-functional part of the application. The database testing will also ensure that all the links available in the app are correctly aligned and will lead to the exact page.



"Considering current day scenarios, it is pretty evident that e-commerce websites are nothing unknown to any of them," said the company spokesperson. "Every individual's smartphone will have one or more e-commerce applications in it, which they frequently use as well. There is already a wide variety of software existing in the world that people often get confused about what to use and what not to. In such a situation, if a company plans to launch new e-commerce software, they need to incorporate a lot of effort to stand out in the crowd because the current scenario is very much saturated. If a website inherits any malfunctioning aspect or bugs or is incapable of serving correctly to the clients, it will be immediately discarded by the company's targeted audiences."



Creating a mobile application with all the features embedded into it is not enough, rigorous testing of it is required before introducing it in the market so that the delivered application works smoothly without any glitches. Evaluation methods and various application testing procedures are conducted throughout this entire thorough process. Mobile app testing can be considered more of a holistic approach to this concept rather than a reductionist approach, like mobile-platform-specific testing strategies. Thus mobile app testing process is crucial to the success of an application.



Based in Poznan Poland, Apphawks prides on it being the best QA testing service company. The firm offers dedicated Software QA Testers for the in-house delivery team, and they work as the long-term arm of their startup or business in close ongoing collaboration (full time, daily standups, etc.) and flexible working hours' model.