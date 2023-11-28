NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Apple Brandy Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Apple Brandy market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Somerset Cider Brandy Company (United Kingdom), Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, LLC. (United States), Santa Fe Spirits (Mexico), Ironworks Distillery (Canada), Stillhead Distillery (Canada), Clear Creek Distiliery (United States), Copper Kings (United States), Baltimore Spirits Company (United States), Pemberton Distillery (Canada), BC Distilleries (United States).



Scope of the Report of Apple Brandy

Apple Brandy that is distilled from fermented apple juice. Apple brandy is a Calvados, the Normandy region of France where the liquor originated, is the most common Apple Brandy. Calvados is traditionally made from cider apples, but they can also be made from pears grown in the same area. Calvados can be distilled using a continuous column still (as with Armagnac) or double distilled in a copper pot, as with cognac. The mixture is then aged in new French Oak barrels for a few months before being transferred to older casks to prevent the wood from dominating the flavor.



Latest Market Insights:

On 21th January 2022, MUSKEGON, Mich., Wonderland Distilling, based in Muskegon, is releasing its first-ever on premise distilled product, a limited-edition single malt whiskey aged in apple brandy barrels. Only 60 bottles will be available at Wonderland's Muskegon cocktail bar, with members of the distillery's Single Barrel Club and Rocks Society getting first dibs.

Blended brandy is a mixture of minimum 2 per cent of pure grape brandy with any other fruit or flower brandy or neutral spirit or rectified spirit of agricultural origin. If any other fruit brandy is used for blending, the name of such fruit shall be pre-fixed with the word Brandy. It shall possess the characteristic aroma and taste of brandy.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Barrel Aged 0-2 Years, Barrel Aged 2-8 Years, Barrel Aged 8-12 Years, Barrel Aged More Years), Application (Hotel, Restaurant, Bar & Club, Home, Others), Distribution Channel (Retailers, E-commerce, Supermarket, Hypermarkets), Packaging Material (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Tins, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption of Apple Brandy across Developing Countries

Rising Awareness about these Apple Brandies such as Digestive Health Benefits and Traditional Image of the Product



Market Trends:

Increasing Preference for Fruit-Based Cocktail Additives by the Younger Age Consumers

Rising Trend of Using this Brandy as a Source of Basic Alcohol for other Beverages

Increasing adoption of Brandies



Opportunities:

Growing Varieties of Fruits Brandies in terms of their Tastes

Rising Number of Places where these Brandie's are Made and Served

Increasing Number of Brandies Manufacturers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



