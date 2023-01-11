NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Apple Brandy Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Apple Brandy market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Somerset Cider Brandy Company (United Kingdom), Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, LLC. (United States), Santa Fe Spirits (Mexico), Ironworks Distillery (Canada), Stillhead Distillery (Canada), Clear Creek Distiliery (United States), Copper Kings (United States), Baltimore Spirits Company (United States), Pemberton Distillery (Canada), BC Distilleries (United States).



Definition: Apple Brandy that is distilled from fermented apple juice. Apple brandy is a Calvados, the Normandy region of France where the liquor originated, is the most common Apple Brandy. Calvados is traditionally made from cider apples, but they can also be made from pears grown in the same area. Calvados can be distilled using a continuous column still (as with Armagnac) or double distilled in a copper pot, as with cognac. The mixture is then aged in new French Oak barrels for a few months before being transferred to older casks to prevent the wood from dominating the flavor.



On 21th January 2022, MUSKEGON, Mich., Wonderland Distilling, based in Muskegon, is releasing its first-ever on premise distilled product, a limited-edition single malt whiskey aged in apple brandy barrels. Only 60 bottles will be available at Wonderland's Muskegon cocktail bar, with members of the distillery's Single Barrel Club and Rocks Society getting first dibs.



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Brandies Manufacturers

Growing Varieties of Fruits Brandies in terms of their Tastes

Rising Number of Places where these Brandie's are Made and Served



Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of Brandies

Increasing Preference for Fruit-Based Cocktail Additives by the Younger Age Consumers

Rising Trend of Using this Brandy as a Source of Basic Alcohol for other Beverages



Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness about these Apple Brandies such as Digestive Health Benefits and Traditional Image of the Product

Increasing Consumption of Apple Brandy across Developing Countries



The Global Apple Brandy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Barrel Aged 0-2 Years, Barrel Aged 2-8 Years, Barrel Aged 8-12 Years, Barrel Aged More Years), Application (Hotel, Restaurant, Bar & Club, Home, Others), Distribution Channel (Retailers, E-commerce, Supermarket, Hypermarkets), Packaging Material (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Tins, Others)



Global Apple Brandy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



