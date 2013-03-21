Apple Denture Center Has Just Announced New Tips & Reasons on How & Why to Take Advantage of Cancer Screenings at the Dentist

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Oral cancer includes a number of more specific cancer diagnoses including: tongue cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, tonsil cancer, and other cancers of the mouth. Rates of oral cancer are much higher than they are perceived to be in the United States. In fact, it’s projected that about 42,000 people in the U.S will be diagnosed with oral cancer in 2013. Perhaps even more alarming, 2013 would mark the fifth consecutive year in which an increased rate of oral cancer is observed in the U.S. Apple Denture Center, a dentist in Harrisburg, is now encouraging patients to take advantage of cancer screenings at their next dental visit.



There are two more common causes of oral cancer, one of which is attributed to alcohol and tobacco use. The second most common cause of oral cancer is the introduction of the Human Papilloma Virus version 16, HPV-1, into the body. In a smaller amount of incidents, some patients may be predisposed to oral cancer based on genetic makeup. The good news is that when oral cancer is detected early patients have a high survival rate, upwards of 80-90%. However, the vast majority of oral cancer is being detected in late stages when fewer options are available to the patient.



The technology available for oral cancer screening is relatively inexpensive and very effective. In fact, many dental professionals believe that a lack of public knowledge is the largest driver of unfound cases of oral cancer. People are simply less aware about the risks for oral cancer as opposed to other forms of cancer. Often times, an oral cancer screening can be conducted very quickly with a UV light device. At Apple Denture Center, patients can feel confident that the appropriate measures can be taken to detect oral cancer before the problem is more significant.



