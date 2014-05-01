New Telecom and Computing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Following his death in October 2011, Steve Jobs left some big shoes to fill. He was named CEO of the decade by Fortune Magazine in 2009 and turned a loss making company into the world's most valuable one. This case study provides an overview of how Steve Jobs achieved such success and analyzes the company's performance and wider direction under the current CEO, Tim Cook.
Report Features and Benefits
- Critical analysis of how Tim Cook has led Apple Inc. since taking over as CEO in 2011
- Historical overview of Apple Inc. under Steve Jobs
- Comparative analysis of the approaches taken by Steve Jobs and Tim Cook
- Changes at Apple Inc. are put into the wider context of the competitive landscape
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Under the leadership of Jobs, Apple was transformed from a computer company to a consumer electronics company with the launch of innovative products such as the iPod, iPhone and iPad. It grew rapidly under his unique leadership style, with this being reflected in the company's financial performance and the Apple brand value.
Tim Cook has a strong business background having held senior roles at IBM, Intelligent Electronics and Compaq before becoming Chief Operating Officer at Apple, until his appointment as CEO. This background is reflected in the way he has focused on operational and financial changes, improving manufacturing conditions and issuing cash dividends.
Under Tim Cook, Apple has faced strong competition from smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung. This has squeezed profit margins for Apple due to lower average product prices and less engagement with newer iPhone models, despite a considerable increase in sales revenue and expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has Apple Inc. performed under Tim Cook?
- What made Steve Jobs so successful?
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