Apple iPad Mini Deals & Holiday Discounts Review and Price Comparison Released via Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The small tablet market has been getting more and more appealing for buyers looking for high quality devices that save time and money. Amazon Kindle Fire HD, Google Nexus 7 and Apple iPad Mini are the top choices in this particular tablet market thanks to premium tech specs, functionality and numerous apps available.



According to the company, the new Apple iPad Mini is similar with an iPad and starts selling at $329.00 plus tax, but available discounts make it more appealing.



The 7-inch tablet produced by Apple delivers a speedy performance and a high quality display, although it does not feature the new Retina Display. Colors are brighter than Nexus 7’s and the 7.9-inch screen is sharper yet smaller than iPad 2.



iPad Mini is a 7.6/5.4/0.4 inches tablet that runs iOS 6 and a speedy 1GHz Apple A5 dual-core processor perfectly fit to run the largest app library currently available for an OS. Volume controls, the home button and mute/screen lock rotation switches remain easy to find, while the new Lightning port is placed at the bottom edge on the center.



When it came to web browsing, the iPad mini tested best when compared to other seven-inch tablets. The tablet connects to the Internet via a 5GHz 802.11n Wi-Fi with channel bonding. PC Mag got 36Mbps on a fast corporate link with the Ookla Speedtest.net app. Speakers (at the bottom) on iPad Mini are high quality, performing well with music and video playback as well as gaming and it also supports both wired and Bluetooth headphones.



The 7-inch Apple tablet also features two cameras, a 5MP back panel one which records 1080p HD videos with 24 frame-per-second in low light, and a 1MP front one that records at 720p HD frames.



Battery life for iPad Mini mounted to 7 hours and 37 minutes of video playback with maximum brightness (12 hours, 47 minutes with 50% brightness).



