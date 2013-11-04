Apple iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad 2 Are Still Best Sellers in Tablet Market

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Apple Inc., formerly Apple Computer, Inc., is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software and personal computers. Its best-known hardware products are the Mac line of computers, the iPod music player, the iPhone smartphone, and the iPad tablet computer. Its consumer software includes the OS X and iOS operating systems, the iTunes media browser, the Safari web browser, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites.



Apple iPad Air is the newest version, and iPad mini, iPad, even iPad 2 have been dominating the tablet computer market for a couple of years. Made from high-quality materials like aluminum and glass, iPad and iPad mini are exquisitely designed. Apple designers and engineers worked together to create a device that’s as remarkable on the inside as it is on the outside. With powerful Apple-designed chips and fast graphics, the true beauty of iPad may just be how astonishingly capable it is. Presently, people can find some good deals for Apple tablets on Amazon.com. Such as:



Apple iPad Mini MD531LL/A (16GB, Wi-Fi, White / Silver): A beautiful display, powerful A5 chip, FaceTime HD camera, iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording, ultrafast wireless, and the all-new design and all-new features of iOS 7. iPad mini is an iPad in every way, shape, and slightly smaller form.



Apple iPad with Retina Display MD513LL/A (16GB, Wi-Fi, White) NEWEST VERSION: Pick up the iPad with Retina display and suddenly, it’s clear. Users are actually touching their photos, reading a book, playing the piano. Nothing comes between users and what they love. That’s because the fundamental elements of iPad — the display, the A6X chip, the cameras, the wireless connection, and the all-new design and all-new features of iOS 7 — work together to create the best possible experience.



Apple iPad 2 MC979LL/A Tablet (16GB, Wifi, White) 2nd Generation (MC989LL/A): It is still a good thing, Dual-core A5 chip, Both front-facing and back-facing cameras capable of shooting HD video, 9.5 inches long and 7.3 inches wide, 1.3 lbs and only 0.34 inches thick, 9.7 inch IPS display with LED backlight, 1024x768 resolution support 720p, Supports 1080p video via HDMI when combined with the HDMI-out adapter, 16 to 64 GB Flash storage, WiFi 802.11n, Bluetooth 2.1 EDR, 3G support on AT&T and Verizon networks, Accelerometer, etc.



For more details about iPad mini, iPad, and iPad 2 on amazon.com, please visit: http://amzn.to/1duamRc