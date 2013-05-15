Apple Loans Ltd Now Offers Secured Loans with Low APR Rates and Lenient Credit Checks

Tunbridge Wells, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Apple Loans Ltd, a leading U.K. company dedicated in providing secured loans, is offering one of the lowest APR rates on its secured loans and has a lenient financial background check enabling individuals who are rejected by other companies to avail secured loans as well. Apple Loans Ltd offers loans up to £100,000 and gives a decision on approval of the loan within 45 minutes. The company has now become a reputed secured loan provider mainly due to its exceptional customer service and highly competitive APR rates.



The company’s website also has an interactive repayment calculator which it states is for illustrations purposes only however gives a rough idea how the monthly payments will pan out respective to the amount of loan that is required and the duration in which it will be paid. Many of its client testimonials repeatedly state that Apple Loans Ltd has one of the best customer support and details of the secured loan are consistently provided to keep them thoroughly informed. Certain clients also mention that they were surprised that their loan was cleared since they were rejected by many other loan providers due to poor credit rating.



However it is the low APR rates where Apple Loans Ltd has gained its success and popularity. The company informed that providing their secured loans according to the credit rating of the clients has enabled them to offer very low APR rates and deservedly so due to the reduced risk. The company further added they still try their best when trying to find a secured loan with lowest possible APR rate for poor or medium credit rating clients.



Secured loan have recently been popular due to comparatively lower interest rate and many individuals have availed them for various purposes such as financing home improvements, new cars, holidays or paying previous debts. Secured loans require the collateral to be a property usually a house or even stocks and bonds.



Apple Loans Ltd also has a blog where informative articles, tips and technique related to secured loans is consistently published. The company highly suggests researching the details of secured loan before deciding to take one or talking to a financial expert to make sure it is the right loan for them.



About Apple Loans Ltd

Apple Loans Ltd is one of the leading companies in the U.K. that provides secured loans. Through their online platform, http://www.appleloans.co.uk/, specific details of availing a secured loan can be viewed and applied online. The company is known for charging no upfront fees, low APR rates, having lenient credit checks and for providing loans up to £100,000.



For more information about Apple Loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of appleloans.co.uk, please call at 0844-9911016 or email to enq@appleloans.co.uk.