Apple TV 2 Jailbreak Reveals How to Access Numerous Apps

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Apple TV 2 is a very popular device at the moment. An important reason to its popularity is that there is a jailbreak possibility available for the second-generation Apple TV, which can offer all users access to a series of apps that otherwise would be nonfunctional on their device, JailbreakATV4.com indicates.



JailbreakATV4.com also reveals that this version to jailbreak Apple TV 2 is not functional on Apple 3 devices. While almost the entire summer Apple TV owners have awaited for a functional Apple 3 jailbreak possibility, Apple TV 2 has enjoyed enhanced popularity.



Jailbreaking Apple TV 2 is not difficult at all, this is why numerous people have turned to the use of this possibility for enhanced usage of their device.



Actually, jailbreaking promises to bring a whole new perspective on the way users can enjoy their device. Free apps, functional features and numerous ways to use Apple TV 2 became available through jailbreaking.



JailbreakATV4.com reveals that currently users of Apple TV 2 can access the seas0npass version of jailbreaking. However, starting with December, a new jailbreak version which is compatible with Apple TV 2 has been released, too.



This untethered jailbreak version, also known as SoftRa1n, is compatible with numerous Apple devices, including the iPhone 5.



Still, this is not all. According to Jailbreak ATV 4, iH8sn0w and Winocm also updated their jailbreak possibility, which now provides an untethered jailbreak version for iOS 6.1.3, 6.1.4 and 6.1.5.



This means that Apple TV 2 owners can have their smart device easily jailbroken. This version currently is not supported on Apple TV 3, at least not yet.



This means that owners of Apple TV 3 will have to wait until they will be able to jailbreak their device and gain simple access to a series of functional apps.



Jailbreaking Apple TV is considered to be the best way in which users can achieve multiple customization options.



Jailbreaking an Apple TV 2 allows users to gain access to the apps they need to make their entire experience better. Luckily, owners of Apple TV can currently enjoy accessing good untethered jailbreaking possibilities for their device, to be able to use it how they please.