Apple TV 3 Jailbreak Developers Announce Progress

Progress has been made as Mike Davies announced the dev-team found new exploits in ATV 3 that are currently keeping everybody busy. Until they test all possibilities, the release of the public jailbreak for Apple TV 3 is going to take a few more weeks. Developers want to award the progress to the users that got involved with the project, by donating a few bucks, gear or sending the .ipsw files.



The Apple TV 3 Jailbreak Project status says that there are currently 154,944 beta testers and developers did manage to make progress. Yet, before they make the free ATV 3 jailbreak available for public download, there’s still need for more testing, so those interested are invited to help if they want to. They can help Mike Davies, the leader behind the dev-team working on the ATV3 jailbreak, by downloading the apple TV 3 files and extract the keys from the keybag to give developers full unencrypted access to the .ipsw file. This is the file that gives devs the authority to modify and install the files needed for the jailbreak.



The dev-team is currently understaffed for the task at hand, as the newly discovered exploits in ATV 3 are being analyzed and tested every way possible in order to find the most reliable hack. Other developers or people familiar with iOS systems and devices can participate in the jailbreak project. Mike Davies leaves out comments requesting help with different task on the home page of the Apple TV 3 Jailbreak Project. At the moment, the dev-team is looking for someone to help modify a source code that will help simulate the tv3 in an emulator. There’s also a request for atv2 root files from jailbroken atv2s.



About Apple TV 3 Jailbreak

Apple TV 3 Jailbreak is a development project by Mike Davies and a team of reputable iOS hackers. The mission is to find the most reliable hack for a successful Apple TV 3 jailbreak that will give users full access to the device’s optimum capabilities. The jailbreak of an Apple TV gives full access to major network channels and online movie and video streams such as YouTube, Vimeo, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon, Pandora, PBS, ABC, Netflix, NBA and PBS.