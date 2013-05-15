Apple TV 3 Jailbreak Developers Launch 2500 Bounty to Get Involved and Release the Public Jailbreak

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Whether they received one as a gift or bought it themselves, people who own an Apple TV 3 (or older) are keen on making the most of a device that sells for $99.00. The Apple standard version of the ATV3 gives access to 1080p HD content, lets the user play content from their iOS devices via AirPlay on their TV. But with a $100 gadget, the actual expense comes from buying subscriptions. For instance, users need to buy Netflix, Hulu Plus, MLB.TV, NHL GameCenter Live and NBA.com League Pass Broadband subscriptions to enjoy the device’s actual perks.



According to Apple Tv 3 Jailbreak community, jailbreak software makes Apple TV able to work with major network channels and online streaming websites, from ESPN to Last.fm, ABC, CBS, MTV, YouTube, Vimeo and so on. And that’s not all a jailbroken device can do. Developers are releasing more and more apps for jailbroken Apple TVs to boost the user experience to a whole new level.



For the moment, jailbreaks are available for ATV1 and ATV2, although www.AppleTV3Jailbreak.com developers have been working on the code for several weeks now. Over that time, the small team has requested help from fans, readers and other jailbreakers to speed up the public code release.



Via a recent jailbreak ATV3 status update, the website has announced the launch of a $2500 bounty that is to be awarded to the developer that comes first with a fix for the public jailbreak. The only condition is that the jailbreak fix for ATV3 works fine and is being offered for free. Developers are also ready to throw in All Future Donations Credits on top of the initial $2500 bounty just to get people involved with the jailbreak development project.



Previous calls to action have included help with TV3 simulations, atv2 root files, donations for gear and extraction of .ipsw files. There are 107,966 beta testers currently trying out Mike Davies’ jailbreak and the number is constantly growing. Those interested can still participate with .ipsw files and fixes for the tasks Mike Davies announces on the website.



To read more about the $2500 bounty for jailbreak developers and other ways to get involved with the Apple TV 3 jailbreak please visit www.appletv3jailbreak.com.



Mike Davies is the first to start a development project for Apple TV 3 jailbreak and aims to release the public code for free. To help speed up the public release, Mike Davies has requested several times the help of fellow jailbreakers and fans. The dev-team Mike Davies put together has decided to keep their anonymity until the public release. All dev-members are active jailbreakers and have worked intensely in the development of jailbreaks for iOS devices, including ATV3, iPhone 5, 4S, 4 and iPad mini.