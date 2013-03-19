Apple TV 3 Jailbreak? Status Update and Open Source Software Development Announced

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- According to the company users today are more and more appealed in the perks of jailbreaking their device. iOS users have showed an increased interest for using devices in a more personalized manner.



iOS 6 has been a mouth-full for jailbreak developers since the beginning as A5 devices and the security improvements Apple has rolled out with its new firmware closed access to previous exploits.



It took developers a few months to roll out the jailbreak for iOS 6 on iPhone 5 and 4S, iPad mini and the new iPad, iPod Touch4G and Apple TV 2. Evasi0n was released earlier this year and is successfully jailbreaking iOS 6 on A5 devices, although Apple TV 3 is not on the list of compatible devices.



www.Appletv3jailbreak.com initiated a jailbreak development project of its own for Apple TV 3 a few weeks ago. The company’s tech experts are working with a team of reputable iOS developers on a solution that is expected to roll out within the following weeks. Recent discoveries of security exploits brought the development project in beta-testing. There are still a couple of things that need to be tested more intensively and Mike Dabies, one of the developers, is now requesting the help of users.



There are currently over 10 developers helping with the Apple TV 3 jailbreak project but people can still join if they are interested. To get involved in the jailbreak project, users have to download the Apple TV 3 files and extract the keys from the keybag file. All the details are available on the AppleTV3Jailbreak website. Users can also chip-in with a small donation to help keep the project going and buy testing equipment. The public jailbreak code for Apple TV 3 will be made available for free.



Apple TV Jailbreak procedure is not as common as jailbreaking iPhone and iPod, but consumers are more and more enticed by the opportunities the jailbreak carries. Jailbreaking Apple TV gives users access to major network channels and internet entertainment websites, such as Hulu, ESPN, PBS, CBS, MTV, YouTube, Vimeo, Netflix, NBA, Last.fm, Pandora as well as all videos available on iTunes.



About AppleTV3Jailbreak.com

AppleTV3Jailbreak.com was released to help buyers learn everything about jailbreaking their device. Articles available on the website cover everything from tutorials on jailbreaking Apple TV procedures, as well as Apple TV news and reviews. The team working on the jailbreak project keep all readers posted about their status on the website too.