Apple TV Reported to Get a VEVO Streaming Music Video App

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Latest news shows that Apple TV owners will soon be able to stream VEVO's vast music videos via their set-up box. VEVO, the free entertainment platform, is reportedly in development an app for Apple TV. The service would allow music hungry to watch music videos 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, just like it does on other platforms.



The first-hand news comes from AdAge, the renowned media community.



"Cord-cutting millennials will soon have a new way to quench their insatiable thirst for '90s nostalgia. Music video website Vevo is developing an app for Apple TV that will offer up its 24-7 music video channel, according to people familiar with the matter."



It's worth mentioning that VEVO is the third most-watched video site in US, just behind YouTube and Facebook. Launching its service in 2009, VEVO provides users the access to a catalog of 75,000 music videos from more than 21,000 artists. The service offers videos from three of the four major record labels, including Universal, Sony and the bygone EMI. VEVO also joins hands with Google to ensure its music videos staying on YouTube.



Apple TV won't be the first device to get VEVO's service. The music site already has its nonstop music video streaming service available for iOS, Android, Windows mobile devices, BlackBerry, Roku and Xbox Live. So it's very likely to see it on Apple TV soon. Such a piece of app has the potential to effectively turn Apple TV owners' set-top box into the MTV jukebox for the 21st century.



Here what should be mentioned is, the app up in the air is not the sole way to stream VEVO music videos on Apple TV. Users could still stream VEVO music videos to Apple TV through AirPlay on iPhone and iPad. In addition, they could take use of a VEVO downloader to download VEVO music videos for freely enjoyment on Apple TV.



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