Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- This research evaluates Google vs. Apple TV as well as analyzes other companies in the space.



The research reviews solutions, technologies, and applications.



The report also provides a comparative analysis of offerings including Business, Sports, and Music.



* Mobile/wireless TV providers

* Google and their competitors

* Next generation TV service providers

* Next generation infrastructure vendors

* Value-added Service (VAS) application developers"



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/apple-tv-vs-google-tv-report-538520