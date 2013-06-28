Apple TV3 Jailbreak Project Progress Is Slow, the $2500 Jailbreak Bounty Still Stands

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- For the past few months, Ironclad Integrity Unlimited LTD has been developing a new online division, one that handles the highly anticipated jailbreak fix for Apple TV 3.



It’s been an exciting and certainly overwhelming project for the few devs that rose up to the challenge, and both Mike Davies and John Colston couldn’t have achieved the progress where it not for the many fans and passionate devs that stepped up and helped with software puzzles, .ipsw files, keybag files, small donations and trust.



Appletv3Jailbreak.com overwhelmed by the variety of potential exploits that needed testing, Mike Davies announced the launch of a $2500 bounty that aimed to attract the same kind of jailbreak dev the iPhone, iPad and iPod have been enjoying over the years.



Early June, the http://www.Appletv3jailbreak.com team announced they’ve achieved new progress. Little as it is, but the team is excited they are one step closer to solving the software puzzle Apple has challenged devs in the jailbreak community.



Over the past few weeks, the team has been receiving a lot of support from community members and fans, testing software and debating new approaches for the jailbreak. The recent news about the release of a Plex app compatible with Apple TV 3 without requiring a jailbreak is proof that there is a way around Apple’s intricate and tight software.



In the meanwhile, while the jailbreak keeps them busy day and night, devs have made time to develop a new website category, that aims to give the Apple TV jailbreak user everything needed to enhance their experience.



Hence, the website inaugurated the How-to category in May, publishing tutorials that range from jailbreak installations to jailbreak tweaks and apps reviews, as well as set-up guidelines and troubleshooting for common Apple TV (1, 2 and 3) issues.



To read more about the $2500 bounty for the Apple TV 3 jailbreak or to find tutorials, reviews and news about jailbreak, as well as apps and tweaks, please visit http://www.AppleTV3Jailbreak.com



The Apple TV 3 Jailbreak project was launched following Apple’s release of iOS 6 and ATV3, a combination of software and hardware that had a significant impact in the jailbreak community.



Mike Davies was first to start looking for a way to hack into Apple TV 3 and provide the user with the same benefits previous devices have enjoyed thanks to jailbreaks provided by Seas0nPass. Couple of months later, Mike Davies and his team of dedicated devs are busy working on a jailbreak that is bound to be released within a couple of weeks.



About AppleTV3Jailbreak.com

http://AppleTv3Jailbreak.com brings you the latest news on how to jailbreak Apple Tv 3, How to Guides and up to date news regarding the jailbreak community.