Apple Unveiled iPhone 5, iPod Touch 5G, Earpods and Much More at Today's Event

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- When the sun rose today in the San Francisco, everybody knew that it has finally brought a day that will witness one of the greatest Apple events in tech history. And Apple completely justified all the hype that was created before the event by media and all other speculations about iPhone 5 and new generation of iPods.



Apple didn’t disappoint all the iPhone lovers like last year when the tech community were expecting the iPhone 5 and instead of unveiling iPhone 5, Apple unveiled iPhone 4S. But it’s never too late for anything; Apple marketing top executive, Phil Schiller, has finally taken off the curtains from iPhone 5 today in the Company’s event in San Francisco. The new iPhone 5 features a 4-inch retina display with 1136 x 640 resolutions and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Apple have somehow managed to make iPhone 5 18 percent thinner than iPhone 4S, which makes iPhone 5 only 7.6 mm thick and is the thinnest smartphone ever build by Apple. The 4-inch wide screen has 44 percent color saturation than iPhone 4S and watching movies on iPhone 5 retina display makes you feel like watching on a HD. The new iPhone 5 is powered by a new faster processor called as ‘A6’ that makes the new iPhone 5 twice faster in performance and in graphics than the iPhone 4S, which makes it the fastest iPhone yet.



Apple iPhone 5 also supports 4G spectrum that makes it compatible with LTE networks. Apple iPhone 5 also features an 8-pin dock connector that is going to be called as ‘lightning.’ This definitely proved all the rumors right regarding the small dock connector to feature the iPhone 5. The iSight camera featured in iPhone is 8 megapixels having 3264×2448 resolution with backside illumination. The iPhone 5 camera is more like an iPhone 4S’s with some new additions. While the FaceTime camera is now able to record video at 1080p and take shots at the same time. Apple iPhone 5 also has a battery that provides 8 hours of talk time, 10 hours of Wi-Fi browsing and 225 hours of standby which is quite remarkable. As far as the operating system is concerned, it will be running on iOS 6 that is going to be released on Sept 19. iPhone 5 will be available in two colors i.e. white and black in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB versions and these are priced at $199, $299 and $399 respectively on a two year contract. Pre-order starts from Sept 14 and Apple will start shipping it from Sept 21. While the 8GB iPhone 4 has been made available for free and iPhone 4S 16GB for just $99 on a two year contract.



Apple not only unveiled the impressive and exciting iPhone 5 but also unveiled the all new generation of iPods with several new major updates. First up is the updated new Apple iPod Nano 7th Gen, the new iPod Nano features a 2.5 inch multi touch screen and only 5.4 mm thick that makes it 38 percent thinner than its predecessor. The new iPod Nano gets the much needed access to iTunes App Store and Bluetooth to share with other people. Apple also added 8-pin ‘lightning’ connector in the new iPod Nano and the battery provides about 30 hours of music playback that is very impressive. The new iPod is available in 7 colors with the matching background that makes it extra cool when you look at it. The new earpods (earphones) will also come along with Apple iPod Nano that also unveiled at today’s event and the iPod Nano will be available in October for $149 for 16GB unit.



Next up is the newer and updated Apple iPod Touch 5th Gen. The new iPod Touch gets a 4-inch retina display, 6.1 mm thick and weighs only 88 grams making it the thinnest and lightest iPod Touch yet. Fifth generation of iPod Touch is powered by ‘A5’ dual core chip that provides up to 7 times faster graphics. The new iPod Touch’s battery provides 40 hours of music and 8 hours of video playback which can prove to quite useful while travelling.



The new iPod Touch is equipped with a 5 megapixel camera and other features like LED Flash, w/backside illumination, w/autofocus and much more. While the FaceTime HD camera has Face detection feature and ability of recording 720p videos. The new iPod Touch has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and the new iPod Touch will be available in five different colors silver, black, blue, yellow and pink and the new earpods will also come along with the new iPod Touch. If we talk on the software side, the new iPod Touch will run on iOS 6 and Apple also brings the much anticipated Siri to its updated iPod Touch. The new iPod Touch will be available in October for $299 for 16GB and $399 for 32GB.



And finally Apple iPod Shuffle, though there are no major updated to iPod Shuffle apart from the colors it will be available in. The new iPod Shuffle 2GB is available now for $49. The Company also brought several updates to the cloud that allows you to watch the movies anywhere on the go from the Cloud; similarly you can listen to music on the go over the Cloud. Also some special handy updates were made by Apple to its music app that gives you a double pane look and a classic song list view which is similar to the music app on iPad. These are all the updates that will come along with the iOS 6.



The event was indeed an historic one where we witnessed some of the latest gadgets unveiled by one of the most sought tech companies in the world right now. All we have to see is how these products do in the market, though the success of iPhone 5 looks quite obvious whereas we’ll have to wait and see how the new iPod generation does after its release in October.



Pre-orders for iPhone 5 starts 12th Sep and will be officially available in stores on 21st September.



