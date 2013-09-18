Apple Unveils the iPhone 5S and 5C: Now Available in Singapore from Sept 20

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Like to stay ahead of the crowd with the latest tech news, reviews, and tips and tricks? VR-Zone presents its readers with upto-the-minute news about everything technological. From laptops to desktops, from mobiles to tablets and beyond, VR-Zone leads the pack with in-depth coverage of the latest and the best in tech. And, when it comes to latest, then the new iPhones—the colorful iPhone 5C and the sophisticated iPhone 5S—are the current talk of the town.



It is always to check on the latest information before making that all-important buying decision, especially when it comes to a smartphone. VR-Zone takes pride in putting the consumers first by providing a good first-look at the latest iPhone offerings from Apple.



The new iPhone 5S is in a class of its own as it dubbed to be the “the most forward-thinking iPhone yet”, and there are no two ways about it.



The iPhone 5S introduces a variety of new additions to the device, namely the twice-as-fast 64-bit A7 processing chip, a new 8 Megapixel “iSight” camera with better dual-LED “True Tone” Flash, and introduces the robustly secure “Touch ID” fingerprint sensor. Plus, the iPhone 5S has a ground-breaking M7 coprocessor for motion detection, a larger battery, support for 13 LTE wireless bands—something that no other smartphone has—and an improved front-camera. The elegant iPhone 5S is available in three sophisticated metallic colors: silver, space gray, and gold.



Furthermore, there is another new iPhone this year: the iPhone 5C. Containing the realistically bright 4-inch Retina display and the magnificent A6 processing chip, the new iPhone 5C comes in five different colors: white, pink, yellow, blue and green. The iPhone 5C has a polycarbonate casing with a specially designed antenna and a better capacity battery.



Both iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C run the lastest iOS7 mobile operating system. iOS 7 has hundreds of great new features, including Control Center, Notification Center, improved Multitasking, AirDrop, enhanced Photos and Safari. Also, a new iPhone 4S 8GB is made available as a low-end offering.



Everyone at VR-Zone strives to bring forward the best and the latest from the world of technology. Our teams is at every major tech event like CES, CeBIT, MWC, Computex, E3, and various local events, like SITEX, COMEX, IT SHOW, PC SHOW, etc. Contributions from an amazing team of global contributors makes VR-Zone the online technology information heaven for all technology geeks.



To read the full review and other information, please visit: http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19565/apple-unveils-iphone-5s-5c-available-singapore-sept-20/



Media contact

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore