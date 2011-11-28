Apple Users Everywhere Applaud the MacAdvantage for Their Extensive Repair Services

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- The world is still buzzing about the passing of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. From shrines dedicated to his remembrance in Japan to millions of messages from faithful Mac owners posted on every social media site, Steve Jobs encouraged people across the globe to “think different” with the company’s innovative and ever-growing line of Apple products.



As evidenced from the outpouring over Jobs’ passing, Mac users are incredibly loyal to the brand. And when a person’s Mac suddenly dies or exhibits issues, it can be a very stressful and heart-thumping experience given that most people keep the majority of their lives on their computers.



With numerous accolades from customers, the MacAdvantage is a top-rated Mac repair company based in Rohnert Park, California, serving Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Petaluma, Sonoma County and all North America. Recognized by Apple in 2007 for being the top Apple Authorized Business Agent in the North Bay and one of the seven top performers worldwide, the MacAdvantage recently increased their number of Apple Certified technicians to meet the needs of their growing local and nationwide customer base. The company offers a variety of Apple computer repair services, including extensive data recovery.



Known for being able to add a sense of calm to a stressful situation, customers of the MacAdvantage have nothing but rave reviews for the company.



“MacAdvantage has earned our trust through expert knowledge, work ethic & integrity - refreshing calm amidst a crisis,” said Jeanette Wetenkamp, Production Director of Friedman's Home Improvement.



Anyone who has ever lost important data on their computer understands the desperate feeling for speedy Apple Mac repair, including Armand Baltazar, Senior Designer at Pixar Animation Studios.



“Bravo! We are so incredibly pleased with the recovery of our (impossible to replace) data! Recovered (from a non-booting, clicking drive) were personal files and photographs as well as decades worth of both personal art and professional artwork done for the movie studios I've worked for (Pixar, DreamWorks, Disney, IMD),” said Baltazar. “Service is always top notch at a good rate. I highly recommend!”



Other services offered by the MacAdvantage include: free diagnosis, data recovery with no attempt fee, Apple hardware and software repairs, Mac hardware and software upgrades and installations, wireless network installations and airtunes, system setups, domain name transfers, website hosting help, computer recycling and secure media erase, used and refurbished computer sales, liquid spill damage repairs, and more.



About the MacAdvantage

Since 1997, the MacAdvantage has been offering top-notch Mac repair services and superior customer service. Licensed by the Bureau of Electronics and Appliance Repair, the company has received numerous accolades for their variety of Apple computer services. Based in Rohnert Park, the MacAdvantage offers support to customers nationwide, and locally in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Petaluma and all Sonoma County.