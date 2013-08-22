Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The lure of the Apple products is strong: the iPhone and the iPad come with loads of user-friendly applications, slim, sleek construction and a fun-to-use design – what’s not to love? Now AppleCrossing, a leading retailer of pre-owned iPhones, iPods and iPads, lets Apple-devotees save big on top-of-the-line products with new low prices through the company's online store.



The company was founded on a simple idea: Instead of allowing previously owned Apple devices to languish in drawers or, worse, end up in the trash, why not refurbish these products and offer them to consumers at an affordable cost? The eco-friendly end result: A wide selection of late-model iPhones, iPods and iPads at prices so low, everyone can afford to enjoy the functional beauty of Apple products.



The company also carries a variety of accessories for iPads, iPhones and iPods including power cables, designer cases and screen protectors. The goal at AppleCrossing is to provide the consumer with anything and everything he or she might need to make the Apple experience complete.



Every device offered by the company is tested in a multi-step process to ensure customers receive clean, defect-free devices that will provide years of pleasure. AppleCrossing is so confident in its quality-control process, it offers a 60-day warranty and return policy that covers all issues originating with the device. The 60-day policy is among the most generous in the industry, affording customers the peace of mind they need when buying a product from AppleCrossing.com.



About AppleCrossing

AppleCrossing was began as an effort to discover, promote and share the value found in pre-owned Apple devices. In addition to offering top-quality Apple products at very-affordable prices, the people at AppleCrossing pride themselves in providing excellent customer service. To learn more about AppleCrossing and to see the website's complete line of Apple products, click here.