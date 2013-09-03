Apple's Back to School Sale Offers Hot iTunes Albums for Only $6.99 or $7.99

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Apple has launched its Back to School iTunes Music Sale, offering titles from numerous popular artists for as low as $6.99 or $7.99 from September 2 to September 5, 2013. The huge discount works in conjunction with Apple's "Complete My Album" feature, allowing already purchased tracks to count towards the price of the entire album. For students looking for new songs to ease the school life, or for people hunting for money-saving songs to relieve stress, the sale is a great chance to grab cool albums with little money paid.



Just recently, U.S. iTunes users have been notified about the Back-to-School Sale regarding hot albums in iTunes through an email. The email mentions 10 of this year's popular albums currently at a discounted price of $6.99, including titles from Imagine Dragons, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, The Lumineers, Pink, OneRepublic, Blake Shelton, Sara Bareilles, Various Artists, and Lana Del Rey.



Here is the list of albums that are at only $6.99.



1. Imagine Dragons – Night Visions

2. Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience

3. Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines

4. The Lumineers – The Lumineers

5. Pink – The Truth About Love

6. OneRepublic – Native

7. Blake Shelton – Based On a True Story…

8. Sara Bareilles – The Blessed Unrest

9. Various Artists – Pitch Perfect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

10. Lana Del Rey – Born to Die



Beyond above select titles, Apple is also offering a huge collection of albums available for $7.99 only. For customers who are willing to spend a dollar more, they could get desired albums from 69 red-hot artists. The on-sale titles include the latest releases from Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, etc. and the older classics from the Beastie Boys, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Fun and more.



Price and Availability



Apple's Back to School Music Sale is valid till September 5th, 2013, so make sure to grab those albums as soon as possible. What should be highlighted is, the promotion works alongside the iTunes' "Complete My Album" feature. That's to say, if customers have already bought tracks from one of the albums included in the sale, the price they paid for those tracks will be credited towards completing the full album.



For customers who want to clean up their chaotic iTunes music library before the purchase, they could turn to a piece of Mac iTunes cleanup software to delete duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes and more.



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