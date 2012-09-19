Apple's New iOS 6 Is Released, Download Links for iOS 6

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Apple's latest operating system, iOS 6, has been released earlier today for all the compatible iOS devices. iPhone 4S / 4 / 3GS, iPad 3 / 2 / and iPod 4G are all compatible. It comes with 200 new features and above all, an enhanced Siri. There is also a new mapping app and calling feature, a new ability to set a "do not disturb" function.



iOS 6 features also comes with photo sharing features such as photo stream that lets users open up parts of their photo libraries to friends. It also has Facebook integration. The mapping app doesn't have the functonality of Google Maps, since Apple ditched Google Maps for iOS 6. The mapping app doesn't have some of the built-in features found in Google Maps. Another app, Passbook (a coupon and ticket app), is also something to look out for. Reviewers have said that the app needs to improve a little.



iOS 6 is also availble to download over the air (OTA). Apple started OTA last year with the release of iOS 5. All of those who wish to jailbreak their devices on iOS 6 later on, should save SHSH blobs for iOS 5.1.1 so that they can revert back whenever they want.



Here are the download links for iOS 6.



